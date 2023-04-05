Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan eye multiple records in RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match

Records will tumble when Punjab Kings (PBKS) resume their Indian Premier League (IPL) rivalry with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. Former champions Rajasthan led by power-hitter Sanju Samson are set to cross swords with Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match No.8 of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Punjab Kings are heading to the upcoming match after a win over former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2023 opener.

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan are on the cusp of breaking multiple batting records(PTI)

While Punjab outclassed Kolkata, last season's runners-up Rajasthan defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their campaign opener in Hyderabad. Pacer Arshdeep Singh, who emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Punjab in their last outing, is two dismissals away from completing 50 T20 wickets in India. Pacer Arshdeep is also seven scalps away from reaching 50 wickets in the IPL. Speedster Kagiso Rabada only needs to take a single wicket to complete a century of wickets in the cash-rich league.

After playing a gritty knock of 40 off 29 balls, PBKS skipper Dhawan will look to achieve a massive feat against RR in the IPL. The veteran opener has smashed 576 runs against RR in the IPL. The former Delhi Capitals (DC) opener can become the fifth player to complete 600 runs against Rajasthan in the T20 league.

Speaking of batting records, RR skipper Samson is 6 maximums away from smoking 250 sixes in the shortest format of the game. Samson notched up a blazing half-century (55) in RR's 72-run win over SRH in the IPL 2023. Samson's teammate and England skipper Jos Buttler can smash multiple records in the upcoming IPL 2023 match between RR and PBKS on Wednesday.

Buttler is 115 runs away from reaching 3,000 runs in IPL cricket. The RR batter is also 84 runs away from completing 500 runs against PBKS. Buttler played a quick-fire knock of 54 off 22 balls in RR's IPL 2023 opener at Hyderabad. The England opener has amassed 2885 runs in 83 IPL matches.

