Watch: Pant breaks the internet with blockbuster appearance at Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch DC vs GT IPL match

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2023 07:59 AM IST

Pant watched DC's first home match of the IPL 2023 against GT from one of Delhi's executive boxes at the Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was one of the high-profile spectators at the famous Arun Jaitely Stadium when Delhi Capitals (DC) squared off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on matchday 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. An integral part of the Delhi-based franchise, the former Delhi skipper was spotted watching DC take on GT from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands. Pant was earlier ruled out of the IPL 2023 after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter suffered multiple injuries in a tragic car accident last year.

Rishabh Pant was one of the high-profile spectators at the famous Arun Jaitely Stadium(IPL/Jio Cinema)
Making his first public appearance after the horrific car crash, Pant made his presence felt by showing his support for the Delhi Capitals franchise at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Tuesday. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Delhi Capitals superstar was seen arriving at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to watch Delhi Capitals' first home match against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

A couple of photos of DC aficionados spotting Pant in the stands also became the talk of the town on social media. Pant's name was mentioned in several tweets after fans spotted the ex-DC skipper in one of Delhi's executive boxes at the famous venue. With Pant recovering from injuries he sustained in the car accident, the Delhi Capitals squad shared a couple of heartfelt messages to the former DC skipper in a video uploaded by the IPL.

"We are in Delhi, we will play our first match here, we are missing you. I have all the wishes for you to recover soon. We always have a connection and the team misses you," spinner Kuldeep Yadav said while wishing Pant a speedy recovery. Indian southpaw Pant is expected to miss the entire 2023 season after surviving the tragic car crash last year. Earlier, veteran opener Warner succeeded Pant as the leader of the Delhi Capitals franchise for IPL 2023. Pant was replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel, who made his IPL debut against Pandya and Co. at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

