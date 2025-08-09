Sanju Samson reacts to whether he's joining CSK in IPL 2026 after wanting release from RR as Ashwin 'trades himself'

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, known as much for his sharp cricketing brain as for his deadpan humour, delivered a perfectly timed zinger in the midst of swirling IPL trade rumours. In the latest teaser of ‘Kutti Stories with Ash’, the seasoned off-spinner turned the spotlight directly onto Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson—asking him, half-jokingly and half-curiously, if a Chennai Super Kings move might be on the cards. Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson along with teammates Ashwin and Chahal (ANI)

The teaser opens with Ashwin greeting Samson in Kerala, but the conversation quickly swerves into the heart of ongoing IPL speculation. With a smile, Ashwin says,

“I have a lot of questions to ask. But before that, I thought I'll come directly and trade myself. I am happy to stay back in Kerala. There are a lot of rumours going on. Neither do I know of anything. So, I thought I'll reach out to you and ask you. If I can stay back in Kerala and you can travel back to Chennai.”

The line left Samson in stitches. He had to cover his face in a desperate attempt to control the laughter. Behind the humour, fans picked up on the layered possibilities. With reports suggesting that Samson is unhappy with the Royals’ management and has potentially requested a trade or release, and parallel whispers indicating Ashwin might exit his dual role at Chennai Super Kings, the video feels like more than just banter.

Notably, both Ashwin and Samson were part of the Rajasthan Royals till IPL 2024. Ashwin, now 38, returned to CSK at the IPL 2025 auction for a sizeable ₹9.75 crore. Though he managed only seven wickets in nine games during the season, his value extended beyond the field—serving also as Director of Operations at the CSK Academy. However, recent reports hint that he could step down from that position, possibly signalling a shift in his CSK journey.

This light-hearted exchange between Ashwin and Samson has quickly gone viral, striking a chord with fans who appreciate Ashwin’s ability to merge cricket insight with comedic timing. The banter also adds spice to what is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing IPL transfer windows in recent years.

For now, no trades are official—but if there’s one thing Ashwin has confirmed, it’s that when it comes to cricketing drama, he’s never just a spectator.