Ravichandran Ashwin tells CSK he wants to quit the IPL franchise; decision final after MS Dhoni, Gaikwad meet: Report

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the mega auction before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, has decided to part ways with the five-time champions. The 38-year-old endured a torrid time in this year's edition of the tournament, taking just seven wickets in nine matches. The off-spinner was picked up by CSK for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction; however, he failed to live up to the billing. Ravichandran Ashwin decides to part ways with CSK. (REUTERS)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Ashwin has decided to part ways with CSK and has already informed the franchise about his decision. However, the reason behind Ashwin's decision is not known at the moment.

The veteran spinner is also likely to give up his role as the Director of Operations at the CSK Academy. He has held this position for the past year.

If Ashwin decides to join another franchise, continuing in the CSK role could present a conflict of interest situation. According to Cricbuzz, Ashwin is keen to avoid such a situation and hence, he has decided to leave the role.

It remains to be seen whether Ashwin is traded to another franchise or whether he enters the pool for the mini auction, set to take place later this year.

In the 2025 season, Ashwin failed to set the stage on fire, and his underwhelming returns with the ball were one of the major reasons the management benched him for a few games.

The seasoned off-spinner was utilised in the powerplay, but Ashwin leaked runs, letting the opposition off the hook. After the season came to an end, even Ashwin admitted to not having an ideal season, stating the need for getting better inside the powerplay.

Speaking about international cricket, Ashwin bid adieu to the game following the Gabba Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He called time on his career after the third Test against Australia as he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for India across all three formats of the game.

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meet in Chennai



On Thursday, top CSK officials, along with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, held a meeting. All the concerned individuals have been meeting in Chennai over the past few days to discuss the upcoming IPL season and the strategy going ahead.

Ashwin made his long-awaited return to CSK in the IPL 2025 season after spending nine editions with different teams. Between 2016 and 2024, Ashwin represented teams like Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin started off his IPL journey with CSK, spending his first six seasons with the MS Dhoni-led side.

Earlier, it was reported that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson had also requested the franchise to release him ahead of the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Speaking of CSK, for the first time in their history, the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table in the IPL 2025 season. Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out midway through the tournament and hence MS Dhoni was named as the stand-in captain.