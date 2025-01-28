Sanju Samson redeems himself, convinces Suryakumar Yadav for DRS to hand India the wicket of Jos Buttler

Sanju Samson convinced India captain Suryakumar Yadav to take the review, and in the end, this proved to be the right call. As a result, the hosts were able to see the back of England captain Jos Buttler in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. Sanju Samson convinced India captain Suryakumar Yadav to take the review, and in the end, this proved to be the right call. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI01_25_2025_000447B)(PTI)

On the final ball of the 10th over, Varun Chakravarthy delivered a good length delivery. The England captain switched his legs and went for a big booming reverse sweep. The ball passed very close to his gloves before being grabbed by Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper went straight up and started celebrating in his appeal.

However, the on-field official did not give it out. Sanju then convinced Suryakumar Yadav to take the review, and the Indian captain obliged after much deliberation. It was all Sanju, as even Varun Chakravarthy wasn't that sure.

The UltraEdge returned with a little spike when the ball was next to the bottom edge! Sanju Samson got it absolutely spot on, and India got their second wicket. Buttler walked back to the hut after scoring 24 off 22 balls.

With this, Sanju Samson redeemed himself as he had earlier burnt a review after convincing Suryakumar to take the DRS regarding an LBW appeal against Ben Duckett.

This is the fourth time in seven innings that Varun Chakravarthy got the better of Jos Buttler in all T20s. In 7 innings, Buttler has faced 48 balls against the Indian spinner, scoring 76 runs. However, he has lost his wicket on four occasions.

Mohammed Shami returns

Pacer Mohammed Shami has returned to India's playing XI after one year. He was sidelined due to an ankle injury but has now finally made his comeback in international cricket.

Shami replaced Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI as the latter has been rested for the match in Rajkot.

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. This was the third time in a row that Suryakumar got the rub of the green going his way when it comes to toss.

England have not made any changes to their playing XI from the second T20I.