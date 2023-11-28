'You performed well in IPL but…': Sanju Samson reveals lesser-known chat with Rohit Sharma after World Cup snub

Despite possessing limitless white-ball talent to play for India at the highest level, power-hitter Sanju Samson has recorded only limited appearances in white-ball cricket for the Men In Blue. Samson was roped in as a reserve batter for Asia Cup 2023. Thanks to the returns of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and middle-order star Shreyas Iyer in the roster, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper was overlooked by the Indian think for Team India's World Cup squad led by veteran opener Rohit Sharma.

Samson has recalled his lesser-known conversation with India skipper Rohit(Getty Images-AP)

Under Rohit's leadership, India recorded a perfect ten and the World Cup hosts also made it to the final of the 50-over spectacle. However, a defeat at the hands of Pat Cummins' Australia extended India's trophy drought in ICC events. After missing out on a place in India's World Cup 2023 squad, Samson will hope to strengthen his selection case for next year's ICC World T20 in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

‘You performed well in the IPL but…’

In one of his recent interviews on the YouTube channel - I AM with Dhanya Varma, Samson recalled his lesser-known conversation with India skipper Rohit during the IPL season. "Rohit Sharma was the first or second person who came to me and talked. He told me, 'Hey Sanju, wassup. You performed well in the IPL but hit too many sixes against the Mumbai Indians. You bat really well.' I had great support from him," Samson said.

'The most unluckiest cricketer'

Samson made his international debut against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club back in 2015. Since his Team India debut, Samson has played only 13 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 24 T20Is for the former world champions. For Samson, 90 per cent of his life revolves around cricket and the RR skipper doesn't consider himself as the unluckiest cricketer on the Indian circuit. “I’m not very interested in that. ‘Aiyyyo, paavam Sanju! The most unluckiest cricketer!’ When I hear that I think, ‘what kind of foolishness is that!’ How am I the unluckiest cricketer? Where I have reached right now, it’s more than where I thought I could,” Samson said.

