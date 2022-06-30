Sanju Samson's witty reply to question on preferred batting position sparks laughter from Jadeja, Swann

The Indian team registered a 4-run win in the second and final T20I against Ireland on Tuesday, clinching the series 2-0. India rode on contributions from Deepak Hooda (104) and Sanju Samson (77) with the bat, as the side put on a mammoth score of 225/7 in 20 overs. The Irish team came close to chasing down the score but eventually fell short by merely four runs as Umran Malik successfully defended 17 off the final over of the innings.

Following the game, comeback man Samson spoke in detail about his performances for the side. The wicketkeeper-batter was not included in the T20I squad for the five-match series against South Africa earlier this month, but made a return to the side against Ireland, following the unavailability of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer (both part of the Test squad).

Samson, who also leads the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, largely batted at no.3 for the franchise throughout the 2022 edition. However, in the game against Ireland on Tuesday, Samson opened the Indian innings alongside Ishan Kishan. When asked about his preferred batting position in the shortest format, the Kerala-born batter had a witty answer.

“I prefer batting at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.. everywhere actually!” Samson replied, sparking laughter from Ajay Jadeja and Graeme Swann, who were sitting in the studio following the game on Sony.

“From the last 6-7 years, I've actually batted at almost every position in this format. So, it's just about getting back to understanding the kind of intent I need to bring. As an opener, I just wanted to take some more time. Coming down at no.4 or 5, it's all about power. So, I think it's about understanding the role you're playing for your team and sticking to it,” Samson further explained.

Team India will return to action in T20Is in the three-match series against England, which begins on July 7.

