'Sanju Samson to CSK is bleak. RR don't have...': R Ashwin shatters illusions despite Chennai's desperate US move

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shattered the illusion around the much-speculated blockbuster move of Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings, saying that the chances are bleak and that the Rajasthan Royals are unlikely to get a player as valuable as the India wicketkeeper-batter in return. R Ashwin explained why Sanju Samson-CSK move is unlikely to happen(PTI)

Samson reportedly told the Royals that he wants to leave the franchise and asked them to release or trade him. Rajasthan then actively reached out to all the franchises for a possible trade deal. Among all the franchises, Samson has been hotly linked to Chennai after the five-time champions emerged as the first to express interest. According to an Indian Express report, the India star even had a meeting with " the CSK management and head coach Stephen Fleming during the Major League Cricket season in US." The report added that Chennai were keen on signing Samson "through a trade deal via cash." But the deal instantly hit a roadblock.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said a Samson-to-CSK trade would leave RR struggling to get equal value in return. Using Ravi Bishnoi as an example, he explained that if LSG gave up the spinner for Samson, they’d also have to manage the purse to retain Samson — making such deals unrealistic.

“Why the CSK-RR trade won’t work is because if Sanju is traded to CSK, and RR then try to trade with other teams, they’re unlikely to get valuable players in return. For example, if RR want a spinner like Ravi Bishnoi and approach LSG, the problem is that if LSG acquire Sanju and give away Bishnoi, they also have to manage the remaining purse required to retain Sanju — which becomes LSG’s responsibility,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin further said that Chennai rarely trade and hence won’t part with stars like Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube, making a Samson move unlikely, leaving RR with little to gain from such a swap.

“CSK generally don’t believe in trading. They aren’t going to trade players like Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube. So, in all likelihood, Sanju coming to CSK is bleak, for the reasons I’ve explained. RR don’t have much to gain from this kind of trade,” he added.

According to a report in Cricbuzz on Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale contacted Chennai over the Samson trade deal, seeking Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, or Shivam Dube. However, the five-time champions are unwilling to part with any of them, leaving the high-profile move from Jaipur to Chennai at a stalemate.