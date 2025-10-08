Sanju Samson to make the ultimate sacrifice, ready to bowl left-arm spin and bat at No.9 to save his place in India XI

Despite being forced to drop down to order to accommodate Shubman Gill opening the batting in India’s T20I plans, Sanju Samson showed that he is willing to sacrifice his own numbers and accolades to ensure that he can help his team win on the international stage. After batting in the middle order to help India to Asia Cup victory, Samson has somewhat solidified his position in that role. Sanju Samson during India's Asia Cup campaign.(AFP)

After his successes opening the batting for India, which saw him rack up three centuries in a spectacular year as he took over that duty, Samson took some time to settle into his middle order role. However, a couple of crucial innings showed that the wicket-keeper batter could come into his own in that position.

Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai this week, Samson reflected on how representing India comes first and foremost, which allows him to make these personal sacrifices to ensure he can continue to play at the international level.

“When you wear that Indian jersey, you can't say no to anything. I have really worked very hard to wear that jersey, and more importantly, to stay in their dressing room,” explained Samson.

Sanju Samson ready to make any sacrifice

“I take a lot of pride in doing a job for my country. So even if they want to bat me at number 9, maybe bowl some left arm spin, I think I'm happy to do that as well,” said Samson, making clear that opening the batting or being used more as a pinch hitter didn’t matter to him as much as simply playing. “So whatever job for the country, I think I don't mind.”

The decision to replace Samson’s production with Shubman Gill with an eye on the captaincy succession was a controversial call in the build up to the Asia Cup. Even with Jitesh Sharma, a wicketkeeper more acclimated to batting lower down the order and finishing games, Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav stuck with Samson through the tournament.

It remains to be seen if Samson will retain that number five or number six role heading into next year’s T20 World Cup, with many still calling for him to be bumped up closer to number three or four to a role more suited to his batting.