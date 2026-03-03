Sanju Samson's Eden epic was reward of the battle fought earlier: The innings we saw, the preparation we didn't

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 against West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday night will be remembered for the timing of it as much as the strokeplay itself. India needed a win to stay alive and seal a semifinal place, and Samson delivered under pressure in a must-win T20 World Cup game, playing through the innings with a mix of control, acceleration and composure that stood out. Sanju Samson after playing a match-winning knock against West Indies at the Eden Gardens. (REUTERS)

But beyond the scoreboard and the noise of a roaring Kolkata crowd, the innings also reopened a familiar conversation around Samson, not about talent, which has rarely been in doubt, but about what happens when preparation, patience and opportunity finally align. In that sense, the 97 was not just a match-winning effort. It was also, going by Zubin Bharucha’s account, the visible payoff of a quieter phase of work that came before the tournament.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Bharucha revealed that Samson had invited him to Thiruvananthapuram before the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, during which the two spent four days preparing intensively across different surfaces and conditions. The runs did not come immediately in that New Zealand series; Samson scored only 46 runs in five T20Is, but Bharucha said the signs were there.

One innings in Kolkata to show for four days in Thiruvananthapuram Bharucha, who has known Sanju Samson for more than 10 years, said Sunday’s innings was a reflection of the batter’s enduring quality rather than a sudden breakthrough.

“Coming to Sanju, I've known Sanju for 10 years, and last night's innings was a true reflection of what he is capable of. The fact that he hasn't delivered such performances consistently is a different matter, but he has never been short of ability, talent, or commitment. It was a classic knock full of timing and temperament,” Bharucha said after India’s win over West Indies.

The statement shifts the lens from the result alone to the work behind it. According to Bharucha, the Thiruvananthapuram camp was not casual preparation. It was a targeted, exhaustive build-up designed specifically for a World Cup campaign. “As is often the case with him, the journey began quietly and diligently. A four-day camp in Thiruvananthapuram was organised with a singular objective: to leave no stone unturned in preparation for the World Cup. He trained on multiple surfaces, faced a variety of deliveries, and worked against an array of spinners and fast bowlers - all of whom turned up unquestioningly to bowl to their favourite cricketer.”

The details from the stint show the depth of that effort. Samson trained on red-soil, black-soil, and cement wickets, worked during the day and under lights at night, and faced pacers, spinners, and side-arm specialists at the Kerala Cricket Association Academy. It was, in effect, a preparation module built to mirror the range of conditions and match scenarios a batter could encounter in a major tournament played across venues.

Bharucha made it clear that the lack of immediate returns against New Zealand did not change his read on where Samson’s game was heading. “It was preparation as comprehensive as one could design for a World Cup campaign, carefully calibrated to account for the vast and varied conditions across the country. Results against New Zealand did not come immediately. Yet the abiding impression I took from that camp was unmistakable: he was playing some extraordinary cricket shots, and something special felt imminent.”

That is what makes the Samson’s 97 vs West Indies feel larger than a single innings. It was a must-win knock, yes, and one that pushed India into the semifinals. But it was also a reminder of how elite performances are often built - through hard sessions away from cameras, through failed returns before the breakthrough, and through the kind of faith that survives when the numbers do not yet show the work.

On Sunday night in Kolkata, the numbers finally did.