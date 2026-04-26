Sanju Samson's MS Dhoni-esque brilliance sees an end to Shubman Gill's knock: ‘We’ve seen it before'

Sanju Samson did not need a long appeal to know what he had done. The moment Shubman Gill missed Noor Ahmad down the leg side, Samson moved, gathered and broke the stumps in one hard flash. For a split second at Chepauk, Chennai Super Kings had an old MS Dhoni memory in new gloves. Shubman Gill reacts after being stumped out by Sanju Samson. (AP)

CSK needed that moment badly. They had only 158 to defend after being pushed into survival mode by Gujarat Titans’ bowlers. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 74 dragged them to 158/7, but the innings had been in trouble at 43/4 after 10 overs before CSK scored 115 in the final 10. Gujarat then began the chase with control, reaching 55/0 after the powerplay before Samson gave CSK their first opening.

Samson’s gloves carry Dhoni’s old imprint The dismissal came in the seventh over. Noor Ahmad went full and down the leg side, Gill missed the flick, and Samson shifted quickly to his left. The collection was clean. The break was quicker. The third umpire confirmed Gill’s back foot was in the air when the bails came off. Gill was gone for 33, and CSK had removed the GT captain just when the chase had begun to settle.

Noor will get the wicket in the scorecard, but the moment belonged to Samson.

The reason it immediately brought Dhoni to mind was not only the speed. It was the economy of movement. Samson did not collect, reset and then attack the stumps. His gloves stayed extended, the hands travelled a short distance, and the bails came off before Gill could recover his balance. That was Dhoni’s language behind the stumps.

Gill has felt it before. In the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni stumped him off Ravindra Jadeja after the GT opener had raced to 39 off 20 and added 67 for the first wicket. It was one of those small but decisive Dhoni interventions: the bowler created the chance, but the keeper turned it into a wicket.