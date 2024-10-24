Sarfaraz Khan defies Rishabh Pant, aggressively convinces Rohit Sharma to go for DRS and gets India Will Young's wicket

With a spring in his step, Sarfaraz Khan played the leading role in giving India a crucial breakthrough on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Sarfaraz, who was preferred over KL Rahul for this Test match, convinced captain Rohit Sharma to go for the DRS when wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, the most-trusted ally for the captain in terms of DRS calls, was not keen at all. The decision to send it upstairs turned out to be a fruitful one as India and Ravichandran Ashwin got their second wicket of the morning. Sarfaraz Khan convinced Rohit Sharma to go for the DRS that give India the wicket of Will Young

It happened on the last ball of the 24th over when Ashwin missed his line ever so slightly. The ball pitched on middle and was going down the leg side. Young, quite instinctively, went for the flick shot but missed it. The Indian fielders went up in an appeal but the umpire was unmoved.

Sarfaraz, who was standing at forward short leg, was convinced that Young had got a tickle. He charged towards Rohit Sharma and pleaded to go for the review. Rohit turned to Pant, who didn't seem interested at all. Sarfaraz then got support from Virat Kohli and the duo were able to coax Rohit in taking the DRS.

It turned out to be a great decision as replays showed that the ball brushed Young's gloves before resting into Pant's gloves. There was a murmur in the UltraEdge when the ball was passing the glove, and it was enough for the third umpire to ask the on-field umpire to change his decision to out.

'Sarfaraz played the leading act, Rishabh Pant had no clue'

"Sarfaraz did the leading act there. He has been brilliant since morning," said former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull in commentary.

"This wicket should be attributed to Sarfaraz Khan. He was the only one totally convinced. Rishabh Pant didn't have a clue," said former India opener Abhinav Mukund on Jio Cinema.

It was a big moment in the game as Young and Devon Conway had just started to take the game away from India with an impressive partnership. Young was dismissed for 18 off 45 balls.

New Zealand went to lunch at 92/2 with Devn Conway looking good at 47*. He had Rachi Ravindra (5*) for company. For India, it was Ashwin all the way. The all-rounder, who did not have a good outing in the series-opener, struck in his first over, removing New Zealand captain Tom Latham with a beauty that pitcher on leg stump and turned to bea the left-hander's bat and trap him right in front.

India went into this Test match with three changes, bringing Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep in place of KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand won the first Test by 8 wickets.