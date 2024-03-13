Sarfaraz Khan's 'dheela nahi hona' warning that spurred brother Musheer to realise his 'dream' in Ranji Trophy final

Young Mumbai batting sensation Musheer Khan opened up after scoring a brilliant century against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final at Wankhede Stadium. The 19-year-old scored 136 runs to give Mumbai a massive advantage in the mega summit clash. Musheer impressed many with his batting during the U-19 World Cup earlier this year and he replicated the same form after joining the Mumbai team in Ranji trophy. Musheer Khan scored a fine ton in the final of Ranji Trophy.

Earlier, he scored a splendid 203 not out in the quarterfinal against Baroda and a vital 55 against Tamil Nadu in the semifinal. Meanwhile, a century in the final helped Mumbai set a mammoth 538-run target for Vidarbha.

Musheer said that he saw his brother Sarfaraz Khan scoring a ton in Ranji final last year which instilled motivation in him to replicate the same.

“It was my dream to score a century in Ranji Trophy final, my brother also scored it last year. I saw him (Sarfaraz) score a century from outside and thought of replicating the same in final. I was very delighted that's why I celebrated it in such a big way,” Musheer said in a video shared by the BCCI.

The 19-year-old opened up on his approach during the second innings after he failed to score on the Day 1.

“It got out early in the first innings and after that I backed my game and thought about what I could do. I thought of playing with the straight bat which will make it difficult for bowlers to get me out. I stuck to the plan and played session by session and tried to score runs in front of the wicket which worked well for me,” he added.

The young star batter also revealed the chat he had with elder brother Sarfaraz before the match as his advised helped Musheer to score big.

“Bhai (Sarfaraz) told me to just continue playing the way I am. He told me to stay focussed like don't lose your focus after scoring a 50, it's a game of cricket and anything can happen here. He advised me to stay longer at the pitch, and told me to continue batting the same drill on day 3 which I executed on Day 2,” he added.

Musheer further recalled the message from his father on Day 2 when he celebrated his half-century in a style close to the stumps.

“On Day 2 when I completed fifty, I got a bit excited as I was thinking of getting 30-35 till the stumps. I celebrated in excitement as my father told me from the stands to continue playing as the day was not over with 2 balls left. I told him I am here and I will play,” he added.