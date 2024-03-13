 'My hands would burn flipping roti': Siraj recalls thoughts of giving up cricket | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / 'My hands would burn while flipping roti': Mohammed Siraj recalls thoughts of giving up cricket

'My hands would burn while flipping roti': Mohammed Siraj recalls thoughts of giving up cricket

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 13, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Siraj, who turned 30 on Wednesday, revealed that during the tough phase, he decided to give himself one year to work on himself.

Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj recalled the tough phase of his career when things were not going well for him as he also contemplated quitting cricket. Siraj, who made his international debut in 2017, burst into the scene after the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he led the Indian pace attack in the Brisbane Test in the absence of senior pacers.

Mohammed Siraj recalled tough times.
Mohammed Siraj recalled tough times.

The Hyderabad pacer worked on his game after the initial rough patch in IPL and international cricket and has now become an integral part of the Indian team across formats.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Siraj, who turned 30 years old on Wednesday, revealed that during the tough phase, he decided to give himself one year to work on himself. He decided to give the game one last shot and it worked in his favour and there's been no stopping for him after that.

"In 2019-20, I had thought I am giving myself this last year and after that, I will leave the game for good. Whenever I go to Hyderabad, my first thought is that I will go home. After home, I will go to Eidgah. Wherever in the world I go, I don't get so much peace anywhere, to be honest. Whenever I go there, I get so much peace," said Siraj in a video shared by BCCI on his birthday.

Also Read | R Ashwin cried and blanked out before Rohit Sharma came rushing for help during mom's health crisis: 'I'd give my life…'

Siraj came from a humble background as his father was an autorickshaw driver as the 30-year-old pacer recalled doing some part-time jobs to support his family. He credited his father for his success in life.

"I used to go to do a catering job. My family members used to say that son, please study. I liked playing cricket very much because we used to live on rent also. My dad was the only earning member in the house. If I got a hundred or two hundred rupees, I was happy with it. I used to give 100 or 150 rupees at home and keep 50 for myself. My hands would burn as I had to flip roomali roti. But that's ok. I have reached here after having my fair share of struggles," recounted the determined pacer.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On