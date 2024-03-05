Sarfaraz Khan's father hits out at imposters for spreading rumours: 'Not associated with any IPL team'

Naushad Khan, the father of talented cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, has warned cricket fans about imposters creating ‘fake accounts' to spread selection rumours. Hitting out at his impersonators on social media, Sarfaraz's father clarified that he is not associated with any Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Naushad's son, Sarfaraz, recently made his Test debut in the England series. Sarfaraz's younger brother, Musheer Khan, played for Team India at the U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. Musheer smashed 360 runs for India at the U-19 World Cup. India's Sarfaraz Khan hugs his father Naushad Khan after receiving his debut Test cap (PTI)

Musheer's brother, Sarfaraz, earned plaudits for making a sensational debut against England in the ongoing Test series. Sarfaraz was released by the 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. According to Sarfaraz's father, multiple fake accounts have appeared on social media, demanding money on the pretext of selection in the cash-rich league. Taking to social media ahead of IPL 2024, Naushad warned young cricketers about imposters who are running scams on Facebook and Instagram.

“On my name, a lot of people have made fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram. On the pretext of getting entry into the IPL as net bowlers, or for state, academy selection, those accounts are asking kids for money," Naushad said. “I request you to not believe them and trust your own hard work. I am not associated with any IPL team, and neither am I coaching anywhere. Please don't believe them. Thank you so much!,” Naushad added.

There were no takers for Sarfaraz as the former DC batter went unsold at the IPL auction. Sarfaraz was available at his base price of INR 20 lakh in the December auction. However, Sarfaraz is expected to earn a bumper IPL contract for the 2024 season following an impressive debut in the England series. According to a previous report, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are eyeing the signature of the former DC star. The 26-year-old has played 50 matches in the world's richest T20 league. The Mumbai batter has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals in the elite T20 tournament.