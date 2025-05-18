Sarfaraz Khan on a diet of boiled veggies and chicken; batter loses 10kgs to prepare for England tour: Report

India batter Sarfaraz Khan is preparing to the best of his ability for the upcoming tour of England. It is not known whether he will get a chance in the main squad for the five-match Test series against England, beginning June 20 but he was recently named in the 18-member India A squad for the two matches against England Lions. The right-handed batter who did not get a single game on the tour of Australia, has lost quite a bit of weight. Here's how Sarfaraz Khan is preparing for the England tour.(AFP)

As per a report in India Today, the 27-year-old has lost 10 kgs. The Mumbai-born batter is currently on a strict diet of boiled veggies and chicken to get fitter ahead of the upcoming England tour.

The same report also states that Sarfaraz is working hard on tackling deliveries bowled outside off-stump. The batter practices twice a day, and the sessions are focused on playing deliveries bowled in the fourth-stump channel.

Sarfaraz Khan is doing the hard yards in the practice sessions under the guidance of his father Naushad Khan.

It must be mentioned that Sarfaraz Khan played a knock of 150 against New Zealand in Bengaluru. However, failures in the next two Tests led to the right-hander not getting a single game Down Under.

Sarfaraz also suffered an injury on his ribs during one of the training sessions in Australia, and as a result, he missed the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches against Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Haryana (quarter-final) and Vidarbha (semi-final).

How has Sarfaraz performed in international cricket?

Sarfaraz Khan has played six Tests so far in his career, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 with one hundred and three fifties.

His only century came in the Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where he scored 150 runs. However, this knock went in vain as the Kiwis registered a memorable victory.

After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Tests, two spots are available in the playing XI. Sarfaraz would be vying for the middle-order spot, and it needs to be seen whether he gets a go in the squad for the five-match Test series against England.