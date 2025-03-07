Menu Explore
Schedule of Aviation Premier League 2025 anounced

ANI |
Mar 07, 2025 09:20 AM IST

The highly anticipated Aviation Premier League is set to begin on Friday at Mumbai's premier cricket grounds.

The highly anticipated Aviation Premier League is set to begin on Friday at Mumbai's premier cricket grounds. The action-packed T10 cricket championship, officially approved by the Mumbai Cricket Association, will feature 15 thrilling matches over three days from March 7-9. The championship will showcase the finest talent from the aviation sector in a fast-paced, explosive format that promises to captivate cricket enthusiasts nationwide, as per the APL press release.

The highly anticipated Aviation Premier League is set to begin on Friday at Mumbai's premier cricket grounds.(Getty Images)
The highly anticipated Aviation Premier League is set to begin on Friday at Mumbai's premier cricket grounds.(Getty Images)

The tournament brings together eight formidable teams representing various aviation organizations: AESC Warriors, DFS Daredevils, Kolkata Strikers, Air India Aviators, Mial Mavericks, Target Thunderbolts, Ahmedabad Titans, and Customs Challengers. Each team comprises skilled players from their respective aviation entities, all competing for the prestigious inaugural championship trophy.

The championship will follow a chronological schedule with matches organized across the three days. On March 7, 2025, the tournament kicks off with AESC Warriors facing DFS Daredevils at 8:30 AM, followed by Kolkata Strikers against DFS Daredevils at 10:30 AM. The action continues with Air India Aviators taking on Kolkata Strikers at 12:30 PM, Mial Mavericks challenging Target Thunderbolts at 2:30 PM, and Ahmedabad Titans squaring off against Customs Challengers at 4:30 PM to conclude the opening day.

March 8, 2025, will see the competition intensify with Ahmedabad Titans facing Mial Mavericks at 8:30 AM, followed by AESC Warriors against Air India Aviators at 10:30 AM. The day progresses with Customs Challengers battling Target Thunderbolts at 12:30 PM, Air India Aviators challenging DFS Daredevils at 2:30 PM, and Ahmedabad Titans versus Target Thunderbolts at 4:30 PM, completing the second day's fixtures.

The final day on March 9, 2025, begins with the last league matches featuring Kolkata Strikers against AESC Warriors at 8:30 AM and Mial Mavericks versus Customs Challengers at 10:30 AM. The tournament then advances to its climactic phase with the first elimination match at 12:30 PM and the second at 2:30 PM, all building toward the championship final scheduled for 4:30 PM where the inaugural TBCPL10 Aviation Premier League champion will be crowned.

All matches will be broadcast on FanCode live, allowing fans worldwide to witness every boundary, wicket, and spectacular moment of this pioneering tournament. The Aviation Premier League represents a unique sporting platform that brings together the aviation community through the spirit of cricket. The T10 format, known for its brevity and intensity, promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment with matches concluding in approximately 90 minutes.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
