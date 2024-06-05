 Scotland, England share a point each as rain abandons T20 World Cup match | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scotland, England share a point each as rain abandons T20 World Cup match

PTI |
Jun 05, 2024 12:38 AM IST

Scotland, England share a point each as rain abandons T20 World Cup match

Bridgetown , Intermittent rain forced abandonment of the T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland here on Tuesday with both teams sharing a point each.

Scotland, England share a point each as rain abandons T20 World Cup match
Scotland, England share a point each as rain abandons T20 World Cup match

Rain arrived right at the innings break once again after having already truncated the game to a 10-overs-per-side affair, with Scotland reaching 90 for no loss in the first half.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

England’s target was revised to 109 runs needed off 10 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as Ireland kept the opposition bowlers under the pump for the majority of the contest.

Michael Jones made a 30-ball 45 not out with two sixes and four fours while George Munsey hit an unbeaten 41 not out off 31 balls with as many boundaries to lead the charge for their side.

Munsey was also lucky when Mark Wood, who had bounced him out on the third ball of the fifth over, was found to have overstepped the crease with skipper Jos Buttler taking a fine catch running behind.

Both the Scottish batters displayed attractive array of strokes to put their team in a strong position.

The contest witnessed multiple rain interruptions starting with a delay in start of the game.

A passing shower right after the toss left a wet spot on the pitch which forced a delay of 20 minutes, while the longest break came right after the powerplay.

Scotland were on charge reaching 51 for no loss in 6.2 overs when a heavy shower forced players into the shed and the long interruption forced the officials to cut short the game by 10 overs each in the two innings.

For the defending champions England, both Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid lacked control with the ball in the team’s first outing in this World Cup and the bowling overall could not really trouble the Scottish opening pair.

Scotland will now prepare for the next clash against Namibia to be played here at the Kensington Oval on Friday, whereas England will gear up for a contest against arch-rivals Australia at the same venue on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 updates, and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Scotland, England share a point each as rain abandons T20 World Cup match

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement