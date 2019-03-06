Scotland, Netherlands and Ireland form new European T20 league

The cricket boards of Scotland, Netherlands and Ireland have reached an agreement to form a new European Twenty20 league that will be held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 22 this year, the three boards said in a joint statement.

The tournament has been developed in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the name of the tournament and the venues to be announced in April.

Six city-based franchise teams, two from each country, will play 30 group stage matches followed by the semi-finals and a final.

“The proposal put forward ... of a six-team European tournament featuring teams from Ireland and Netherlands provides an excellent basis for Scottish cricket to prosper,” Cricket Scotland Chief Executive Malcolm Cannon said.

GS Holding Inc and Woods Entertainment will deliver the tournament under an initial 10-year agreement, with the matches set to be broadcast in global markets.

The rules state that each team must have at least nine domestic players and a maximum of seven overseas players in their squads. Six domestic players must be among the 11 on the field in each match.

The boards also said the national teams’ coaches and support staff will be allowed to participate with the teams as long as it does not conflict with their national duties.

