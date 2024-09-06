Scotland vs Australia Live Score: Scotland won the toss and elected to field
Scotland vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024. Match will start on 06 Sep 2024 at 06:30 PM
Venue : Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal, Charlie Cassell, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jasper Davidson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif
Australia squad -
Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett...Read More
Scotland vs Australia Live Scores: Scotland Playing XI
Scotland vs Australia Live Score: Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(C), Charlie Tear(WK), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie.
Scotland vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI
Scotland vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Aaron Hardie (IN FOR RILEY MEREDITH), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa.
Scotland vs Australia Live Score: Scotland won the toss and elected to field
Scotland vs Australia Match Details
2nd T20I of Australia tour of Scotland, 2024 between Scotland and Australia to be held at Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh at 06:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.