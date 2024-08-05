WASHINGTON — Sebastian Korda completed a father-son double Sunday night in the Mubadala Citi DC Open for his second ATP Tour title. Sebastian Korda wins DC Open to complete a father-son double

Thirty-two years after father Petr won the then-Sovran Bank Classic, the fourth-seeded Korda beat 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 in a match delayed at the start because of rain.

The 24-year-old Korda, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, is the younger brother of golf stars Nelly and Jessica Korda. His mother, Regina Rajchrtova, played on the WTA Tour.

Korda is the first American to win the Washington event since Andy Roddick in 2007. His previous victory came in in May 2021 in the Emilia-Romagna Open, an ATP 250 tournament.

In the women's final, Paula Badosa of Spain won her first title following a back injury, beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a rain-interrupted match.

The 26-year-old Badosa, ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, was sidelined six months last year because of a stress fracture. She has four WTA Tour victories, also winning in 2021 at Belgrade and Indian Wells and in January 2002 in Sydney.

The match was delayed twice because of rain. On Saturday in the semifinals, Bouzkova rallied to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belaus 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 after a long weather delay in the third set.

Bouzkova was playing her first WTA 500 final. She won her lone career title in 2002 in Prague.

