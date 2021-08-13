Second Test: 'India was and is in a good position': Sourav Ganguly shares heartwarming message on his return to Lord's

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday spotted at Lord's Cricket Stadium in London where India and England started off the second Test of the series. Ganguly was spotted alongside BCCI secretary Jay Shah, his wife Dona, and later with former England captain Geoffrey Boycott once the match got underway.

Ganguly, who has a special connection with Lord's, took to social media and posted a heartwarming message. He posted a collage of four pictures on his official Instagram account, which highlighted the former India captain in four different roles – batsman, captain, winning captain and BCCI chief.

ALSO READ| India vs England: 'No boss, I don't have any time': Rohit Sharma clears two misconceptions people have about his batting

"Came here as player first in 1996... and then as captain... enjoyed the game at Lord's today as an administrator... India was and is in a good position all the times... this game of cricket is majestic," Ganguly captioned his Instagram post.

The official Instagram account of Lord's Cricket ground, going by the name 'homeofcricket', replied to Ganguly's post, which read: "Great to have you back at Lord's, Sourav."

Ganguly has a special connection with the iconic venue. It was at this very ground that the former India captain made his Test debut for India and peeled off a century in 1996. Six years later, Ganguly would produce another special moment at Lord's when he led India to the Natwest Trophy win, beating England in the final by two wickets. Besides, the image of Ganguly taking his shirt off at the famous Lord's balcony remains and will go down as one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket.

Ganguly did not mention but he was also part of the commentary panel during India's 2014 tour of England. In fact, Ganguly rang the bell on Day 5 of the Lord's Test (the second Test of the series), where Ishant Sharma claimed 7/74 to bowl England out for 223 as India won the match by 95 runs.