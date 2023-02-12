'See no way back. They're getting a taste of their own medicine': Legends thrash AUS, deliver bold prediction for India

It was a humiliating show from Australia in Nagpur. They were bowled out for just 177 runs in a little over two sessions on Day 1 after opting to bat first and then were skittled out in a single session on Day 3 for only 91 as India, who scored 400 runs in their first innings and took a 223-run lead, scripted an emphatic win by an innings and 123 runs on Saturday afternoon at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Following the massive defeat, cricket legends thrashed Australia while making a bold prediction for India in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Australia were undone by the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The left-armer, playing his first match in over five months, picked his 11th five-wicket haul in the first innings while Ashwin hogged limelight in the second innings with his record 31st fi-fer.

The bowling performance was ably supported by the batters with captain Rohit Sharma scoring a ton and Jadeja and Axar Patel contributing with their respective half-century knocks.

ALSO READ: 'By no means...': Rohit Sharma left astonished at reporter's 'can Australia make India-like comeback' query - Watch

Moments after the huge loss in Nagpur, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took a brutal swipe as the Aussies in response to Axar's cheeky dig at the tourists.

"There was a time Australia were way ahead of the rest in playing mind games. Now they are getting a taste of their own medicine. Brilliant from Axar Patel …isse kehte hain kehkar…Mazaa aa gaya," tweeted Sehwag as he shared a screengrab of Axar's quote at the end of the proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, on the other hand, admitted that there was no surprise in Australia's fate in the Nagpur match as he opined that he sees no comeback from the side, implying a probable whitewash.

“No surprise at all that the Aussies got hammered in those conditions .. Most teams get the same treatment against such a good team ..@ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja are as hard a combination to face as any in there own home conditions .. See no way back for the Aussies #INDvsAUS,” he tweeted.

The second Test will begin from February 17 onwards in New Delhi. The hosts have never lost a Test match at the venue, Arun Jaitley Stadium, previously known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, since 1987. Australia's only win in Delhi, in seven appearances, came in 1959.

