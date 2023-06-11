Sehwag destroys 3rd umpire, ex-Pakistan star 'shocked' with Shubman's dismissal; how former cricketers reacted

Shubman Gill's dismissal triggered controversy in the World Test Championship final, with many fans and former cricketers alike giving their two cents on whether the Indian opener was out or not out on Day 4 at The Oval. A thick edge off Gill's bat carried to Cameron Green at slip, and during the follow-through for the catch, it seemed some part of the ball had touched the grass as Green dived to his left. The third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, however, adjudged the youngster out after closely looking at the catch from multiple angles.

Cameron Green's controversial catch of Shubman Gill divided opinions among the former cricketers(Twitter/ANI)

While Gill shook his head as he walked back towards the pavilion, a frustrated Rohit Sharma argued with the umpire before the players eventually departed for the Tea break. The catch was discussed at length in the commentary box, and Gill himself took to his official Twitter account to protest against the decision, as he posted a screenshot of the dismissal where the ball could be seen touching the grass.

The former cricketers, however, had split opinion on whether the catch was clean. Former India opener Virender Sehwag posted a strongly-worded tweet over the dismissal, as he took a dig at the third umpire. “Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out #WTC23Final,” Sehwag wrote, attaching a picture of a man wearing a blindfold.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal wasn't too happy with the decision as well. “Shocking Decision by third umpire. It wasn’t a clear catch of @ShubmanGill,” he wrote.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wasn't too pleased with the call as well. He posted a rather hilarious meme to protest the decision.

However, former India head coach Ravi Shastri presented a case for third umpire's defence, even as he stated that he had his doubts on whether the catch was taken cleanly. Discussing the incident in length following the end of day's play, Shastri stated that if there are only two fingers underneath the ball when the hand movement is downwards following the catch, the ball is likely to touch the ground.

And Green did have only two fingers under the ball at the time.

“It's difficult to say. If the camera is at ground angle, you can see if the fingers touch the grass. I always believe, if there are two fingers, the chances of ball touching the ground are much higher, as opposed to three fingers. What I can see of Cameron Green there, is that there are two fingers. So, it's tough. You go down the umpire's route, he has to be convinced that the ball has touched the ground. Two fingers, when you freeze on that, I feel a lot of times, it touches the ground,” Shastri told Star Sports.

India ended Day 4 on 164/3, still requiring 280 more runs to secure an incredible, world-record run-chase at The Oval. While Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 44, Ajinkya Rahane, who was India's top-scorer in the first innings (89), was batting at 20.

