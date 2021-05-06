'Sehwag messaged me saying it was wonderful': Venkatesh Prasad reveals how former India cricketers reacted to his new ad

Venkatesh Prasad surprised Indian cricket fans across the world when his new ad 'The Venkaboys' hit the TV and the internet. The former India fast bowler, along with Maninder Singh his bowling partner Javagal Srinath were seen recreating a typical boy band music video from the 1990s. Soon after the ad dropped, Twitter was in meltdown following what the users had seen from one of India's most memorable fast-bowling pairs.

In a conversation with The Grade Cricketer, Prasad, who is no stranger to acting and has in fact starred in certain films in the South, revealed he did not expect the ad to come out so good. Prasad went on saying he received plaudits from his performance and even quipped about his acting skills.

"Basically, I honestly never thought that it’s going to come out that way. But when it came out, looking at the reaction of the people and the messages I got, the way people were talking about the ad… things like it’s done extremely well and they were for some reason, appreciating my acting skills. I am not the boy band type of guy. It was something different. I guess I get slightly comfortable in front of the camera," Prasad said.

Prasad's ad is the second in the franchise' list after Rahul Dravid's 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' took the Indian audience by storm. Although Prasad said he was yet to receive a call or text from his former India and Bangalore teammate, the likes of Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Srinath himself seemed pretty impressed with the former fast bowler's performance on the screen.

"Sehwag messaged me, saying it was wonderful and so did a lot of other people. VVS Laxman said it was a great ad, Javagal Srinath who also acted along with me in the ad, he said ‘your acting skills are fantastic. I couldn’t believe it'," Prasad added.