Selection isn’t in my hands: Abhimanyu Easwaran

LUCKNOW: The tag of domestic run machine can sit lightly or weigh heavily. For a young batter taking those strides against established bowlers, it can be a fast route to India reckoning. If not, it can induce a weariness while not letting one’s guard down performing at a rung lower, season after season. Abhimanyu Easwaran of Rest of India during the Irani Cup match against Mumbai in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Abhimanyu Easwaran, the Bengal opener, has been in great form. His superb 191 for Rest of India in the Irani Cup kept the team on course for upstaging Mumbai in the race to the vital first-innings lead, until the tired opener fell to spin. It only extended his sensational form, having scored his fourth triple-figure knock in the last five first-class games.

The 29-year-old has signed off in February with an unbeaten 200 for Bengal against Bihar, picking up in the Duleep Trophy last month with scores of 157* and 116 for India B. However, like Sarfaraz Khan, who led Mumbai’s revival in the game scoring 222*, Easwaran too will have to wait to see if he is rewarded with a back-up opener’s spot in the India squad.

Realistically the tour of Australia starting on November 26 is more likely to present an opening, although India play New Zealand in a three-Test home series before that. Another possible contender for that berth is Ruturaj Gaikwad, 27, the Rest of India skipper, who however could not convert four starts in Duleep Trophy into a big score for India C and failed in the only Irani Cup innings.

Easwaran’s first-class record is a picture of consistency, and the national selectors’ acknowledgement was to include him in the Test squad as a back-up. In 98 first-class matches, he has aggregated 7506 runs at an average of 49.38 with 26 centuries and 29 fifties. But young Yashasvi Jaiswal quickly establishing himself as skipper Rohit Sharma’s opening partner means the wait could continue.

“My job is to score runs and runs to help my team win. Selection isn’t in my hands, it is the selectors’ job, and I am ready to give my best, if given the opportunity,” Easwaran told HT in an interview. “I enjoy my cricket and always try to keep on improving my skills, get fitter, work on my game,” he said. “Playing for India is everybody’s dream, and I am doing my job honestly towards achieving that goal.”

The Dehradun-born player moved to Bengal to build his cricket career, having made his debut 11 years ago. “I am happy with my cricket journey so far. I came to Bengal at the age of 10 from Dehradun and played all age group cricket before graduating to senior level. Have played for India A and even was part of the Indian squad in the Test against South Africa,” said Easwaran.

“Technique is a big part of my game. I have worked a lot on this since my childhood.

I know the adjustment against all types of bowlers and enjoy batting in all formats. I have been scoring runs in all three formats for Bengal and would love to continue this form this season.

Easwaran has been part of the India A red-ball team for many seasons and has scored centuries in South Africa and New Zealand where batting is tough in seaming conditions.

“I am focusing on Ranji Trophy this month and would like to contribute as much as I can to the team’s victory. My first mission would be to help Bengal qualify for the knockouts.”

Easwaran was disappointed the Irani Cup result didn’t go the Rest of India way. Mumbai regained the Cup after 27 years on first innings lead.

“If we had one more session, we could have won. I was enjoying my batting in the middle,” he said, referring to his 165-run fifth wicket stand with Dhruv Jurel (93) before both fell in spinner Shams Mulani’s successive overs.