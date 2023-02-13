'Self-destruction...': Dinesh Karthik, Aakash Chopra ridicule Aussie media's 'mind games' over 'Ashwin obsession'

Former India cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Aakash Chopra have lashed out at an Australian media website for their “obsession” over R Ashwin amid the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as they highlighted the off-spinner's dominating stat after BCCI announced a change in venue for the third Test between India and Australia. While Dharamsala was the slated to stage the third match, it has now been shifted to Indore's Holkar Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," explained the BCCI as they changed the venue for the third Test which will be played between March 1 and 5. The announcement was made earlier on Monday morning.

Fox Cricket, an Australian media website, while highlighting the news on Twitter, captioned it with the summary: "The third India Test has been moved to a new venue...where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball."

Veteran cricketers like Karthik and Aakash were left furious at the tweet. The former retweeted it writing, “The admin here clearly is one hell of a worrier. Seems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around #INDvsAUS #BGT2023.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'That's where it got murky': Ex-Australia tearaway quick highlights double standards over Warner selection in India Test

Aakash, on the other hand, believe while Indore pitch does offer Australia a shot at a comeback in the series, the media's obsession with Ashwin acts like “self-destruction”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Self-destruction Module-1. Indore can be one of the flattest pitches in the country. Hasn’t hosted a lot of test cricket either. IMHO, it is Australia’s best chance to draw a test. Or even win. But…the Ashwin obsession is likely to FOX Australians again," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the series, India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after beating Australia by an innings and 123 runs in the Nagpur opener. The second Test will be played in New Delhi, starting February 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON