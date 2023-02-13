Home / Cricket / 'That's where it got murky': Ex-Australia tearaway quick highlights double standards over Warner selection in India Test

'That's where it got murky': Ex-Australia tearaway quick highlights double standards over Warner selection in India Test

cricket
Published on Feb 13, 2023 11:46 AM IST

A former Aussie tearaway quick highlighted the double standards over Warner's selection, suggesting a change for the second Test in New Delhi.

David Warner walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia(AP)
David Warner walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Veterans and experts of the game had questioned Australia's selection after their defeat by an innings and 123 runs in the Nagpur opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. And it did not pertain to just one selection, captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald were criticised for three choices - not picking a left-arm spinner, dropping an in-from Travis Head and the biggest of all was retaining David Warner. While Australia are likely to take care of the first two, a former Aussie tearaway quick highlighted the double standards over Warner's selection, suggesting a change for the second Test in New Delhi.

Warner's spot in the team has long been questioned with many even going the extend of suggesting the 36-year-old to retire from the format. The Aussie opener answered back in style with a thundering double ton in Melbourne in December last year against South Africa, but it remains his only fifty-plus knock since March 2022. And his average in the last two years has only been 17.8.

Warner's former teammate, Mitchell Johnson, feels that the veteran batter should be dropped from the second Test match in New Delhi, which begins later this week, as he highlighted the double standards in Australia's selection for the Nagpur Test.

ALSO READ: 'That’s not good for cricket. ICC needs to step in here': Australia great blasts 'pathetic' India act in Nagpur

“I would drop David Warner, elevate Matthew Renshaw to open and bring Travis Head into the middle order. If it’s about a horses for courses policy based on previous form in the subcontinent, why didn’t that apply to Warner? That’s where it got murky for me,” Johnson write in his column in the West Australian.

Warner, who averages only 22.16 in India, compared to his figure of 58.39 at home, continued his poor form in the first Test where Mohammed Shami had sent the off stump cartwheeling in just the seventh delivery of the match on Day 1. In the second innings he was dismissed by Ashwin.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
indian cricket team david warner india vs australia + 1 more
indian cricket team david warner india vs australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out