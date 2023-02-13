'That's where it got murky': Ex-Australia tearaway quick highlights double standards over Warner selection in India Test

Veterans and experts of the game had questioned Australia's selection after their defeat by an innings and 123 runs in the Nagpur opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. And it did not pertain to just one selection, captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald were criticised for three choices - not picking a left-arm spinner, dropping an in-from Travis Head and the biggest of all was retaining David Warner. While Australia are likely to take care of the first two, a former Aussie tearaway quick highlighted the double standards over Warner's selection, suggesting a change for the second Test in New Delhi.

Warner's spot in the team has long been questioned with many even going the extend of suggesting the 36-year-old to retire from the format. The Aussie opener answered back in style with a thundering double ton in Melbourne in December last year against South Africa, but it remains his only fifty-plus knock since March 2022. And his average in the last two years has only been 17.8.

Warner's former teammate, Mitchell Johnson, feels that the veteran batter should be dropped from the second Test match in New Delhi, which begins later this week, as he highlighted the double standards in Australia's selection for the Nagpur Test.

“I would drop David Warner, elevate Matthew Renshaw to open and bring Travis Head into the middle order. If it’s about a horses for courses policy based on previous form in the subcontinent, why didn’t that apply to Warner? That’s where it got murky for me,” Johnson write in his column in the West Australian.

Warner, who averages only 22.16 in India, compared to his figure of 58.39 at home, continued his poor form in the first Test where Mohammed Shami had sent the off stump cartwheeling in just the seventh delivery of the match on Day 1. In the second innings he was dismissed by Ashwin.

