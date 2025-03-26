'Sent message to Shreyas, what do you want to do?': Ponting reveals Iyer's masterstroke that turned the tide vs GT

Punjab Kings clinched a narrow 11-run win in their opening match of the 2025 Indian Premier League against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night. Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS skipper, produced a scintillating show at the Narendra Modi Stadium, smashing an unbeaten 97 off just 42 deliveries before making astute captaincy calls on the field to ensure the Kings open their campaign with a win on the board. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer (R) and teammates celebrate their win in the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings(AFP)

While the PBKS did set a strong 244-run target for the Titans, the home side looked threatening in the middle overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler smashing the bowlers all over the park. The turning point of the match was the introduction of Vijaykumar Vyshak as the impact substitute; in his first two overs, Vyshak only conceded 10 runs, putting the Titans in a spot of bother.

Even after conceding 18 runs in the penultimate over, the right-armer had done enough to keep the equation steep, leaving the Titans needing 27 off the final six balls.

Ricky Ponting, the PBKS head coach, revealed that it was Shreyas Iyer who told him to send Vyshak as an impact substitute. In his dressing room speech following the Kings' win, Ponting addressed the substitution and lauded both, Iyer and Vyshak.

“I was sitting there, I was like, they need 13-14 runs an over. (I) Sent the message out to Shreyas, (asking) what do you want to do? He said straight away, just get Vyshak out there. He'll nail a couple of overs at Yorkers and we will close the game. And you were the one that changed the game, so congratulations,” Ponting said in the dressing room.

Vyshak began his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023, and played for them in the next edition, too. However, he wasn't retained by the franchise and was eventually bought by PBKS for INR 1.80 crore.

PBKS face LSG next

Punjab Kings will look to keep their winning momentum intact when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in another away match in Lucknow on April 1.

The Super Giants endured a frustrating start to the season, with Rishabh Pant's men facing a one-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals earlier this week.