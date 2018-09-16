September 16, 1996: India start Toronto sojourn with comprehensive win over Pakistan

On this day, 22 years ago, India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets in the first ever One-day International (ODI) played in Canada.

The game had to be reduced to 33 overs per side because of rain and after winning the toss, India elected to field first on a pitch that was always going to offer assistance to the seamers.

Batting first, Pakistan could manage 170/9 in their allotted overs with Saeed Anwar top-scoring with 46. Ijaz Ahmed was another contributor and he made 35. Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble both picked up three wickets each for India.

Chasing a rather modest total, India got home with more than three overs to spare. Sachin Tendulkar scored run-a-ball 89 to help India to a comprehensive win. He was ably supported by Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin. For his knock, Sachin Tendulkar was also given the man of the match award.

