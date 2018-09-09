September 9, 1994: Sachin Tendulkar scores maiden ODI hundred against Australia

When it comes to ODI cricket, Sachin Tendulkar’s records cast a long shadow over the rest in the history books. From the mammoth 18,426 runs in total to 49 centuries, the ‘Master Blaster’ is a true legend of the sport. As a result, it comes as a surprise that he took five years to score his first ODI century.

Tendulkar may have made his debut against Pakistan in 1989 but it was not before 1994 that he scored his first hundred. In his 78th ODI, he faced Australia at Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium and a 130-ball 110 guided India to victory. Batting first, India managed to put up 246/8 thanks to Tendulkar’s heroics and a disciplined show by the bowlers restricted Australia to just 215.

Tendulkar opened the innings with Manoj Prabhakar and was quite comfortable against the Australian pace attack. He slammed Craig McDermott over deep square leg and then started going after Glenn McGrath who ended up conceding 41 runs in 6 overs.

A change of bowling did not work for Australia as he continued to dominate the leg-spinner Shane Warne and was able to reach his fifty in just 43 balls.

Tendulkar did not slow down after reaching his fifty and although the bowlers were trying different variations, it was simply not their day. He continued to play his aggressive brand of cricket and a double taken after a cut to extra cover gave him the century that has eluded him for the past 78 encounters.

That hundred set the ball rolling for the legendary cricketer as he added 48 more centuries to his name (including a brilliant double century).He finished his career with a massive tally of 18426 runs in 463 matches he became the only player to have scored a hundred centuries in international cricket.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 11:28 IST