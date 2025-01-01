'Series might have been more one-sided…': Jasprit Bumrah's class acknowledged by his ‘massive fan’ Glenn McGrath

Legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath reserved massive praise for Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah for incredible bowling in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah has been the standout bowler in the series and single-handedly kept India in contention in the first four Tests. The 31-year-old has produced one of the best bowling performances by a pacer in a Test series, as he has already picked 30 wickets in 4 Tests. Every time he has the ball in hand, India looks confident to get a wicket in the spell, be it with the new or old ball. India's Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(AP)

McGrath, who was a big part of Australia's rich Test history, said Bumrah has single-handedly made India a strong challenger in the series; otherwise, it could have been one-sided.

"He has been a massive part of the Indian team, and without him, the series might have been more one-sided, and what he does is special," McGrath told media persons on the sidelines of his foundation's cancer awareness event here.

Bumrah has terrorised the Australia batting line-up with his incredible ability to swing the ball both ways and discipline to bowl the right line and lengths to trouble the batters.

The legendary Aussie pacer also talked about Bumrah's short-up and how incredible it was to produce the power with that.

"Bumrah to me is class, there's no doubt about it. He's unique. He has an action you wouldn't teach a young guy, but he's found a way to adapt it, and he's just absolutely incredible. The way he powers in those last few steps, powers through the crease. You know, he's got a little bit of hyperextension, which I used to have as well, and, you know, he's coping with that. And he's just got incredible control both ways," McGrath said.

'I'm a massive fan of Jasprit Bumrah': McGrath

McGrath, who calls himself a massive Bumrah fan, also praised the Indian management for managing him well in recent times.

"I guess they're managing him. His stats are unbelievable. So, yeah, I'm a massive fan of Jasprit. I met him when he was younger, and what he's grown into is unbelievable," said the lanky former bowler, who was nicknamed 'Pigeon' by his teammates for his thin legs.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old will be extremely crucial for India to win the Sydney Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy once again.