'Shadab is not taking any wicket': Babar Azam dissects 'main bowler's' performance after Pakistan bow out of Asia Cup

Pakistan crashed out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, losing to defending champions Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Pakistan posted 252/7 in 42 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 73 deliveries by Mohammad Rizwan. Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique registered a half-century, smacking 52 off 69 balls. For Sri Lanka's bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana bagged three wickets, Pramod Madushan scalped two dismissals.

Babar Azam spoke about Shadab Khan's form.(AFP)

Due to the DLS method, Sri Lanka were set a target of 252 runs and reached 252/8 in 42 overs. Kusal Mendis was in hot batting form and clobbered 91 runs off 87 balls. Meanwhile, Charith Asalanka smacked an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 47 balls. On the other hand, Iftikhar Ahmed took three wickets and Shaheen scalped two dismissals for Pakistan.

The match saw star Pakistan pacer Shadab Khan fail to overcome his sudden bad form. The 24-year-old began the tournament with a four-wicket haul in his side's opener against Nepal. But since then, his standards have dropped and he managed to take only two wickets in the Super 4 stage, against Sri Lanka and India. During Pakistan's Super 4 win vs Bangladesh, he failed to register a single dismissal.

Speaking on Shadab's poor form, Pakistan captain Babar Azam dissected the bowler's performance in the continental showpiece and also had special praise for Zaman Khan. "Shadab is bowling very well but he is not taking any wicket. So that's why you feel he is not bowling well. He is bowling well by unfortunately he is not taking any wickets. He is one of your best bowlers, Nawaz and Shadab", he said.

"Second thing, yes Zaman Khan has shown character and is doing well in the past, in the PSL and in two PSL finals, where he bowled in the last over. So he has full confidence but international match is a different thing", he further added.

There is one more Super 4 fixture left, with India facing Bangladesh on Friday. Meanwhile, the final between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday, in Colombo.

