Shafali smashes double ton on record-breaking day

Many records were rewritten on an unprecedented day of action in the one-off women’s Test between India and South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. India scored a whopping 525/4 in 98 overs of play on a typically humid day one, the most runs scored by any team in a day’s play in Test cricket (men or women). This was also the first instance of 500 runs being scored in a day in a women’s Test, bettering the previous highest of 475 in a contest involving England and New Zealand in Christchurch way back in 1935. India’s Shafali Verma celebrates her double century during the one-off Test against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (PTI)

India’s mammoth total was powered by Shafali Verma’s record-breaking double ton. She took just 194 balls to reach the coveted landmark, making it the fastest ever in women’s Tests. Australian Annabel Sutherland’s 248-ball effort against South Africa earlier this year was the quickest before Friday. By scoring 205 off 197 balls before being run out in the final session, Shafali, 20, also became the first woman to rack up 200-plus runs in a day. Among Indians, she has joined batting legend Mithali Raj as the only women with double centuries to their name.

Shafali’s swashbuckling knock overshadowed Smriti Mandhana’s 149 to an extent, but the latter also played her part in putting India in an utterly dominant position. The duo stitched together an opening stand of 292 runs, the second-highest for any wicket in women’s Tests.

Barring the opening hour of play when the South African pacers found some movement, there was nothing in the surface for them to exploit as the Indian batters made merry. Once Shafali and Smriti got their eye in and obtained a fair idea about the conditions, they went after the bowlers with authority. In the afternoon, in particular, India’s batters accelerated in style. They scored 204 runs in 32 overs in that session, losing just two wickets. If Shafali had added 10 more runs to her tally, she would have surpassed Raj’s 214 for the highest individual score by an Indian woman.

Sharing her thrill after the day’s play, Shafali said: “The ball was coming onto the bat nicely. I was getting starts in ODIs, but I wasn’t able to convert them into big knocks. I am happy to contribute to the team’s cause.”

Shafali’s effort could be the breakout moment she was seeking in the longer format. Playing her fifth Test, this was her first three-figure score. She did come close on her debut in in 2021 against England at Bristol before getting out on 96. The women don’t play Tests frequently, but this will help Shafali establish herself at the top of the order.

“When I was batting on 96 today, I remembered the time I got out on the same score during my first Test. So, I was like I will be careful and score the remaining four runs and from there on take it further. The batting camp at NCA helped me a great deal to prepare for the Test. We played with the red ball which helped,” said Shafali. “This innings will be very special.”