Shaheen blamed for Rawalpindi loss, Masood told to 'rest' pacer in 2nd Test: 'Should go and play first-class cricket'

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, on Monday, lashed out at fast bowler Shaheen Afridi for another underwhelming show in the team's humiliating 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the opening match of the two-Test series in Rawalpindi. It was Pakistan's first-ever defeat in a Test match against Bangladesh. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi(AP)

In the first Test match against Bangladesh, Shaheen snared just two wickets for eight runs, both of which came in the first innings. After failing to make an impact with the new ball in a game where Pakistan relied entirely on their pace line-up to beat Bangladesh, with the team having picked four fast bowlers and not a single specialist spinner in the playing XI, Shaheen dismissed two lower-order batters, removing Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud.

This is not the first time Shaheen has been criticised for his bowling performance. His dwindling numbers goes back to T20 World Cup earlier this year, where he finished with just five wickets in four matches at 21.

Speaking on his on his YouTube channel, Basit reckoned that Pakistan captain Shan Masood should rest Shaheen for the second Test match against Bangladesh, while PCB should tell the left-arm pacer to go and play first-class cricket.

"Shaheen Afridi should be rested 100 per cent. He should go and play first-class cricket. He should be rested. Ali S put in a lot of effort. Pakistan failed in bowling, fielding and batting. They beat us in all departments. It is wrong to say that the team had a bad day," Basit said.

What happened in Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

Earlier on Sunday, on Day 5 of the opening Test, Pakistan were folded for just 146 runs in the second innings, their lowest total on an innings against Bangladesh in a Test match, just setting a target of just 30 runs, which the visitors chased it down in only seven overs.

The emphatic 10-wicket triumph handed Bangladesh a significant advantage in the World Test Championship standings. They leapfrogged Pakistan and South Africa to the sixth spot, tied on point percentage with Sri Lanka . As a result of the loss, Pakistan slipped down to eighth place with a 30.56 point percentage.