Shaheen Afridi smashes bat twice in anger, frustration knows no bounds; gifts wicket to Usman Tariq in PSL - Watch

A video that spread quickly after Lahore Qalandars’ PSL 2026 clash against Quetta Gladiators showed the Lahore captain smashing his bat in frustration after his dismissal at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. In a match Lahore lost by six wickets, that moment became the night’s defining image. Shaheen Afridi venting his frustration. (X images)

The outburst came at the end of another poor batting effort from Lahore, who were bowled out for 134 in 19.5 overs. Quetta then chased the target down in 16.2 overs, exposing how little room Lahore had left themselves after another collapse.

Shaheen Afridi’s frustration spills over in Karachi Shaheen walked in with Lahore already under pressure and fell to Usman Tariq soon. He fell for a duck, and soon after, the broadcast and social media clips caught him venting his anger on the way back. The visuals showed him striking his bat near the boundary-side structure and staircase area, a raw response from a captain whose side is slipping early in the season.

That reaction did not come in isolation. Lahore’s innings never found shape. Early wickets had already put them on the back foot, and Quetta’s bowlers kept tightening the game through the middle overs. Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Afridi were removed in the same phase as Lahore’s lower order was dragged into repair work far too early, yet again.

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For long stretches, Lahore looked in danger of folding for a much smaller total. A late counter from Usama Mir, who made 22 off just seven balls, gave the innings a bit of late noise and pushed the score to 134. But the damage had already been done. The total felt light the moment the innings ended.