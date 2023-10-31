Watch: Shaheen Afridi upstages Starc to achieve massive feat in BAN vs PAK WC tie; Irfan Pathan drops special message

With Pakistan meeting Bangladesh in a must-win encounter at the Eden Gardens, the onus was on seasoned campaigner Shaheen Afridi to give Babar Azam and Co. a promising start in match No.31 of the ICC World Cup 2023. Leading the bowling attack of the Green Army, pacer Shaheen handed opener Tanzid Hasan a five-ball duck after Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and Bangladesh opted to bat in Kolkata.

Irfan Pathan welcomed Afridi into the special club(AFP-PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bangladesh lost its first wicket without scoring a single run as Afridi reduced Pakistan's Asian rivals to 0-1 in the first over. With the dismissal of the Bangladesh opener, Afridi joined an elite club of players with 100 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Interestingly, Afridi has become the quickest pacer to take 100 wickets in the 50-over format.

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup: Iftikhar breaks Litton-Mahmudullah stand, PAK keep things under control

Irfan drops special message for Afridi

Taking to X (formerly known as X) during the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan welcomed Afridi into the special club. “Welcome to 100 wicket club @iShaheenAfridi well done,” wrote Pathan. Former India all-rounder Irfan picked up 173 wickets in 120 ODIs for the two-time world champions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Afridi beats Starc

Afridi has surpassed veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc to become the quickest fast bowler to 100 ODI wickets. The Pakistani pacer achieved the feat in 51 games. Australia's Starc joined the special club in 52 games. Afridi and Starc are followed by Shane Bond (54), Mustafizur Rahman (54), and Brett Lee (55).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who is the quickest to 100 wickets in ODIs?

Overall, Afridi is the third-fastest bowler to 100 wickets in the history of ODI cricket. Afghanistan star Rashid Khan (44) and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (42) have unlocked the same milestone in lesser games. Talking more about the match, Afridi also got the better of Najmul Hossain Shanto (4) and in-form batter Mahmudullah (56) in match No.31 of the India World Cup at the Eden Gardens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pacer Shaheen is the 21st bowler from Pakistan to pick up 100 or more wickets in ODIs. Legendary Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram has taken the most wickets for the 1992 world champions in the 50-over format. Akram bagged 502 wickets in 356 games. Pakistan's all-format pacer Afridi has 105 Test dismissals and 64 wickets in T20Is.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON