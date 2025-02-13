Shaheen Afridi's ugly on-field act for South Africa's Breetzke reminds ex-NZ star of Virat Kohli: ‘Naughty and dumb’

There was no love lost between the Pakistan and the South African cricketers. During the do-or-die last league game in Karachi on Wednesday, there were multiple on-field clashes between cricketers of both teams as the race to reach the tri-series final against New Zealand heated up. In the end, Pakistan pulled off their highest-ever run chase in ODI history, chasing down 353 with six balls and six wickets in hand to enter the final. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha hit sparkling centuries in run-chase for the ages, but the match will also be remembered for some ugly on-field tussles involving Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Babar Azam, and Wiaan Mulder during different stages of the match. Shaheen Afridi clashed with Matthew Breetzke during the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI in Karachi

It all started in the 28th over of the South African innings when Breetzke defended a Shaheen Afridi delivery towards the on side and swung his bat in frustration. South Africa were coasting at that point at 168/1 with Breetzke and Bavuma batting like a dream. With wickets not falling, the Pakistan fielders were frustrated, and it showed in Afridi's reaction. The experienced fast bowler charged towards Breetzke in an aggressive manner and mouthed a few words. The young South African batter did not back away. He said a few things before Afridi walked back to his mark. But the drama had only begun.

Breetzke tucked Afridi's next ball towards square leg and set off for a run only to find Afridi blocking his way in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt. There was a mild contact, and Shaheen charged directly into Breetzke's face; the players and umpire Asif Yaqoob came forward to settle things down. A few words were spoken again.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison, who was the commentator when the incident happened, found similarities with Virat Kohli's shoulder jab to Australia debutant Sam Konstas during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Melbourne last year. Kohli was let off with a fine and a demerit point for his action, which was widely criticised by fans and experts alike.

"Watch this, the batter does try to get out of the way but the bowler didn't. It's really dumb. That's naughty, given what we saw in Australia recently during a certain Test series. Breetzke was definitely trying to get out of the way. He even turned his back on Shaheen Shah Afridi," he said.

Breetzke followed his highest-ever debut score against New Zealand in Lahore on Monday with an attractive 84-ball 83, spiced with a six and 10 boundaries, after South Africa won the toss.

Breetzke bettered West Indian Desmond Haynes's aggregate of 195 runs in his first two matches in 1978 before he fell to a brilliant catch off spinner Khushdil.

"I was frustrated at my shot and Shaheen thought I said something to him but nothing serious. We are good friends," said Breetzke.

The tussles did not end there. Temba Bavuma got an ugly send-off from the Pakistan fielders, especially Kamran Ghulam, who nearly got in the batter's face after he was run out.

During Pakistan's chase, Wiaan Mulder gave an animated send-off after dismissing Pakistan superstar Babar Azam.