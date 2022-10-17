Shaheen Afridi reunites with Babar Azam and Co. ahead of Pakistan's blockbuster match against India at World Cup - Watch

Babar Azam-led Pakistan has received a major boost ahead of their blockbuster meeting with Rohit Sharma-led Team India at the ICC World T20 2022. Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has joined the Pakistani camp in Brisbane ahead of Pakistan's tournament opener against arch-rivals Team India. Afridi has returned to the T20I mix after recovering from a knee injury which kept him out of the entire Asia Cup 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pacer Afridi and star batter Fakhar Zaman re-joined the Pakistan World Cup squad in Brisbane on Sunday. After successfully recovering from the hairline fracture on his right thumb, Pakistan's Zaman has replaced Usman Qadir in the World Cup squad. On Sunday, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket shared a video of Pakistani players catching up with recruits Zaman and Afridi in Brisbane.

ALSO READ: ‘2007 final ke baad…’: Misbah’s cracking reply to Wasim Akram’s ‘million-dollar question’ surrounding Pakistan batters

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pacer Afridi is available for selection in the upcoming practice match between England and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane. While Afridi is declared fit to play in the warm-up matches, Zaman is expected to continue his rehabilitation in the build-up to the World Cup. Babar-led Pakistan will meet Afghanistan in their final warm-up match at Brisbane.

Speaking at the World Cup press conference, Pakistan skipper Babar confirmed that Afridi is fully fit and the star pacer will lead the pace attack of the Green Army against India. "Definitely. Shaheen and Fakhar (Zaman) have come back. We have six days for the first match, so we will utilise these warm-up matches. Shaheen is fully fit and dedicated to giving his 100 per cent. So, we are looking forward to seeing him play," Babar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gearing up for the high-voltage clash against the Babar-led side, Pakistan's arch-rivals Team India will meet World Cup hosts Australia in their warm-up match on Monday. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will meet New Zealand ahead of their World Cup opener against Pakistan. India will lock horns with traditional rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON