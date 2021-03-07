'Matches made in heaven': Shahid Afridi tweets to confirm daughter's engagement with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be engaged to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, confirmed the latter through a tweet on Sunday.

Afridi said that both families came together after Shaheen's family had made a formal approach. The former Pakistan all-rounder offered his blessings to Shaheen both and off the field while making the announcement.

"Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field," tweeted Afridi.

"Both families have reached a decision and my daughter is going to be engaged to Shaheen," Afridi said according to PTI.

He added that a formal engagement will be announced soon.

Shaheen's father Ayaz Khan also confirmed that he had sent the proposal to Afridi's family for his son and it has been accepted.

"We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon," he said.

Both Afridi and Shaheen recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which had to be postponed earlier this week due to several COVID-19 cases.

Shaheen, a left-arm pacer, who has now emerged as an all-format cricketer, has represented Pakistan in 15 Tests, 21 ODIs and 22 T20Is picking up 48, 45 and 24 wickets respectively.

(With PTI inputs)