Shahid Afridi expects to see two sides of Rohit Sharma as India's new T20I captain, has one advice for Virat Kohli

Ever since Virat Kohli announced that he would step down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup, it was only a matter of time before Rohit Sharma was announced as his successor. Vice-captain Rohit had been filling in for Virat with his captaincy duties during important tournaments such as the Nidahas Trophy and the Asia Cup in 2019, besides being a five-time IPL winning captain with Mumbai Indians.

In between, there were reports that Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul could be contenders given they are relatively and could be groomed to be a future long-term captain, but those assumptions were dispelled on Wednesday when the BCCI officially announced Rohit as captain of the T20I series against New Zealand.

Reacting to Rohit's appointment as captain, former Pakistan all-rounder and skipper Shahid Afridi said that he saw the announcement coming. Having played alongside Rohit in the first edition of the IPL way back in 2008, Afridi said Rohit should certainly be tried out as India's full-time captain and expects to see two different sides of the T20I team's new captain.

"As far as Rohit is concerned, this was on the cards. I have played with him for a year (at Deccan Chargers). He is an outstanding player with terrific shot selection. He stays relaxed where required and shows anger when needed to as well. We will see both sides. Like I said, this captaincy move was bound to happen. He should definitely be given a chance," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Afridi weighed in on outgoing captain Virat Kohli's role, saying that it would not be the worst idea for the star India batter to give up captaincy in all formats and concentrate on his batting. Afridi feels it is not an easy task being captain of the Indian cricket team with all the scrutiny that comes with it and letting go the captaincy will help Kohli enjoy his batting a lot more.

"I think Virat should take the decision to continue as only a player. There will be relatively less pressure, he has played plenty of cricket too. He will enjoy his cricket and batting because captaining a team is not easy, especially in countries like India and Pakistan. As long as you are captaining well, things go smooth," added Afridi.