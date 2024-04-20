Shahid Afridi's honest-to-goodness take on Rohit Sharma's India vs Pakistan Test remark: 'Padosiyon ka haq hota hain...'

India captain Rohit Sharma called for the resumption of the bilateral series against Pakistan, saying that he is keen to face the arch-rivals in Test cricket. India have not played a bilateral contest against Pakistan since hosting them in for a white-ball series in 2012/13. And the last time the two countries faced each other in Test cricket was in 2007/8 when India beat Pakistan at home 1-0. Reacting to Rohit's recent remark, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi gave an honest-to-goodness reaction. Shahid Afridi has his say on Rohit Sharma's remark on India vs Pakistan Test series

During a chat on Youtube show 'Club Prairie Fire' podcast, former England captain Michael Vaughan asked Rohit: "Don't you think India playing Pakistan regularly will be fantastic for Test cricket?".

Rohit, who is currently in the midst of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians, responded saying: "I totally believe that they are a good team, superb bowling line-up, good contest, if we play overseas. The last Test was played way back in 2007-08. Yeah, I would love to (play against Pakistan), it would be a great contest between two sides. We play them in ICC trophies, pure cricket I am looking at, great contest, so why not?"

Rohit's remark left Afridi immensely impressed as he labelled it as a "positive statement" and added that only sport can erase the differences between the two countries.

"Bilkul bahut acha jawab hai, hona bhi yahi chahiye (very good answer, the series should happen). A positive statement from an Indian captain. He is also an ambassador of India. We have always said that the relationship between Pakistan and India.....sports -especially cricket - has played an important role in it. We used to go to India and play cricket there. These things build relationship....padosi hai padosiyon ka haq hota relationship jitna behtar ho utna acha hai (it's neighbours right to have a good relationship)," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

India last faced Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the home team thrashed the Babar Azam-led side in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue, led by Rohit, will next face Pakistan on June 9 in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York.