Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Shahid Afridi hosts dinner for Michael Holding in Karachi

Holding is also expected to attend the third ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at National Stadium in Karachi on October 2.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Karachi
Afirid with Michael Holding
Afirid with Michael Holding(Shahid Afridi/ Twitter)
         

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi hosted a dinner party for legendary West Indies cricketer Michael Holding at his residence in Karachi. Afridi also tweeted photos of hosting Holding late on Sunday night, where they were joined by another former Pakistan captain Saeed Anwar.

“A real honour to host the legendary Michael Holding for a dinner at home. Thank you Dr Kashif for arranging Michael’s visit to Karachi. Also thank you to Saeed Anwar for joining us. Great to have some legends visit me,” tweeted Afridi.

 

Holding is currently on a personal visit to Pakistan where Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men are currently facing Sri Lanka.

“If I had any apprehension or fear of security, I wouldn’t have come to Pakistan. I have no problem here. It is good and encouraging news that the Sri Lankans are here in Pakistan to play international matches,” Holding was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

“It’s useful to have security precautions which obviously is every country’s priority and Pakistan is not any different, but Pakistan should not be isolated from the game just because of something that happened ten years ago.

“It’s great to be back in Pakistan. The food and the hospitality have been really good. The weather has improved in the last couple of days here in Karachi and it’s been great to catch-up with Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and other former Pakistan players,” he added.

The former world cup winner is also expected to attend the third ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at National Stadium in Karachi on October 2.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 15:54 IST

Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
