Shahid Afridi opposes Babar Azam's captaincy return in stern reaction to Shaheen's sacking: 'If change was necessary...'

In a stunning move ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan's star batter, Babar Azam, was reinstated as the captain of the white-ball side, taking over from fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. This decision came after Afridi led the team to a disappointing 1-4 series loss against New Zealand in January, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee to unanimously recommend Babar's return. Shaheen Afridi (R) and Babar Azam of Pakistan(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

According to a media release by the PCB, Babar's reappointment followed a recommendation from the selection committee, signalling the board's confidence in his leadership abilities. However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, also a father-in-law to Shaheen, wasn't too happy with the decision made by the PCB.

Expressing his surprise over Babar's reappointment, Afridi wrote that even if the PCB had to change the white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan should have been picked.

“I am surprised by the decision by very experienced cricketers in the selection committee. I still believe that if change was necessary than Rizwan was the best choice! But since now the decision has been made I offer my full support and best wishes to team Pakistan and Babar Azam,” wrote Afridi on X, formerly Twitter.

According to news agency PTI, Babar also sought assurances about his tenure and expressed a desire to also captain the Test side during a meeting with PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi clarified that while Babar would lead the white-ball formats, a decision on the Test captaincy would be deferred until after the T20 World Cup.

Under Babar's last captaincy stint, Pakistan reached the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, highlighting his credentials as a leader in the shorter formats of the game. The report further states that the decision to replace Afridi was made after selectors met with him during a training camp in Kakul, where they expressed their preference for a batter to lead the white-ball teams.

While Afridi accepted the change, he emphasized the unfairness of judging him solely.

Shaheen's failure in PSL ‘key’

According to the source quoted by PTI, Shaheen's inability to effectively lead the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, resulting in their last-place finish, coupled with his own inconsistent performance, were key factors influencing the decision to replace him.

"The PCB Chairman had made it clear to the selectors that they must decide who should be the captain and also said they would be answerable for the performances of the national team in the future,” the source added.