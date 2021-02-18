From 2 lakh to 5.25 cr in IPL 2021 auction: Who is Punjab Kings' new buy Shahrukh Khan

There was no sign of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan but another Shahrukh got everyone interested in the IPL 2021 auction. Tamil Nadu hard-hitting batsman Shahrukh Khan, who also bowls off-spin, got his maiden IPL contract after being picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹5.25 crore for a base price of 20 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings all made the bids for him, but in the end, the winning bid was made by Punjab Kings.

Here are some interesting facts about Shahrukh Khan

The 25-year-old right-hander was named after Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on the suggestion of his mother’s cousin.

In the Tamil Nadu domestic circuit, Shahrukh is known as one of the best finishers going around. “He is a game-changer and a match-winner,” according to Tamil Nadu coach D. Vasu.

The right-hander, who has a strike rate of 131 in T20s, went unsold in last year’s auction, which disappointed him but didn’t affect his game. Trainer Azhariah Prabhakar, with whom he has worked since the age of 15, had helped him get stronger, both physically and mentally.

Shahrukh was in remarkable form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he made a major hand in Tamil Nadu winning the title for the second time. His unbeaten 40 off 19 balls in the quarterfinal of the tournament against Himachal Pradesh was one of the highlights of this year.

Shahrukh’s performance in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament earned him a call-up from three franchise. He was asked to come for trails by Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab franchise.