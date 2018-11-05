Shake up at Kings XI Punjab continues, Venkatesh Prasad leaves role

Days after Virender Sehwag parted company with Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab, bowling coach has followed him out of the door and has been replaced by Sridharan Sriram.

Sriram has previously been the bowling coach at Delhi daredevils and a consultant for the Australian Test side.

Venkatesh Prasad was the coach of the franchise for the 2018 campaign, a campaign that started brightly but in the end fizzled out and the team failed to make the top 4.

KXIP had recently appointed former New Zealand Mike Hesson as their head coach. Hesson replaced Brad Hodge at the helm.

The shake up at the franchise has also seen the appointment of Prasanna Agoram, the Technical Strategy Analyst at Cricket South Africa (CSA), as their high-performance coach. Agoram has come in for praise from Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn have praised him for his role in South Africa’s successful run in recent times.

Kings Xi have never won the IPL, their best finish came in 2014 when they lost in the final to Kolkata Knight Riders in a last over thriller.

Nov 05, 2018