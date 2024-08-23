Shakib Al Hasan accused of murder during Bangladesh unrest, named in FIR along with 146 others: Report

Former Bangladesh captain and arguably the country's most renowned and influential cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, has been named among 147 individuals accused in a murder case related to the August protests in Bangladesh. According to an officer at Dhaka's Adabor police station, where the case was filed, Shakib is listed as either the 27th or 28th accused in the First Information Report (FIR), reported ESPNCricinfo. Shakib Al Hasan accused of murder, named in FIR along with 146 others during Bangladesh unrest: Report(Getty Images via AFP)

The case pertains to the death of garment worker Mohammed Rubel, whose father, Rafiqul Islam, filed the complaint on Thursday. As reported by the Dhaka Tribune, Mohammed Rubel sustained fatal gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen while participating in a rally on Ring Road in Adabor, Dhaka. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries, resulting in his tragic death.

Notably, Shakib was not in Bangladesh during the protests, which led to the resignation of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. At the time, Shakib was in Canada, leading Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Global T20 Canada league.

The Daily Star reported that the case statement alleges some accused individuals opened fire on protesting students, including Rubel, on August 5, resulting in his fatal injuries. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights estimates over 400 deaths during the unrest between July 16 and August 4, with some reports suggesting a higher toll.

Shakib's political connections

Following the Awami League's fall from power, an interim government was established in Bangladesh, and significant changes were made at the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Former national captain Faruque Ahmed has taken charge as the board's president. Shakib, currently playing in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan, had become a member of parliament earlier this year after winning the general elections in his hometown of Magura.

Shakib has represented Bangladesh in 67 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20Is and is regarded as among the top all-rounders of world cricket. The left-arm spinner, who is also a top-order batter, has scored more than 14500 international runs across formats to go with his 703 wickets. He is also a regular figure in top franchise leagues worldwide, including the IPL, PSL, CPL and the BPL.