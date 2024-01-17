close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Shamar Joseph throws a spanner in Steve Smith's opening gambit, repeats 85-year-old feat in AUS vs WI 1st Test

Shamar Joseph throws a spanner in Steve Smith's opening gambit, repeats 85-year-old feat in AUS vs WI 1st Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 17, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Steve Smith failed in his first attempt as an opener as West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph repeated an 85-year-old feat in Adelaide.

Team bowled out for 188 on the first day of the Test match. The captain throws you the ball after the experienced new-ball pacers fail to strike. Marking his crease is a batter, who averages 58 after playing 107 Test matches and has just taken up a new challenge of opening the batting in this format because he just hates waiting in the dressing room. Yeah, easy you see.

Shamar Joseph bowls his first ball to Steve Smith
Shamar Joseph bowls his first ball to Steve Smith

You stand on your mark, letting it all sink in and then gently trod towards the bowling crease, nothing suggesting anything extraordinary. But you are smooth, you know that. The ball comes out of hands like it never did before. It pitches around the fifth stump, shapes away ever-so-slightly. The batter, one of the modern-day greats, is opened up. He is guilty of getting too close to the ball. It takes the outside edge and rests comfortably in the hands of the third slip.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

And just like that, you threw a spanner into Steve Smith's opening gambit. Dream debut and all that? No, surely Shamar Joseph would not have dreamt this. These things cannot be planned. If ever there was a "remember the name" moment in West Indies cricket.

A young cricketer with only five first-class matches beside his name, started his Test career by dismissing the great Steve Smith off his first ball. It was the first such instance by a West Indies cricketer in Test matches in 85 years. Before Shamar Joseph, Tyrell Johnson was the only West Indies bowler to pick up a wicket off the first ball of his Test career way back in 1939 against England.

Overall, Joseph became the 23rd bowler to start his Test career with a wicket off the first ball.

And just to prove Smith's wicket was not a flash in the pan, Joseph dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, the second biggest fish in the Australian batting line-up. It was not as nasty as some of his predecessors bowled but it was a bouncer that caught Labuschagne off guard. The Australian No.3 was late on the hook shot and could not control it. It flew towards fine-leg where Gudakesh Motie took a sharp catch.

The Guyana pacer was one of three Test caps that West Indies handed over in this Test match and needless to say, he was the one with the best first impression. The other two debutants were Justin Greaves and Kavem Hodge. Joseph had first made an impression by picking up 12 wickets for the West Indies A against South Africa.

Joseph was easily the brightest spot in the West Indies camp in an otherwise gloomy outing. Before picking the two Australian wickets to fall, he made an invaluable contribution with the bat too, scoring an entertaining 36 off 41 balls with three fours and a six.

The West Indies think tank would be hoping the others take a cue from the 24-year-old and put together a better performance on Day 2. With Australia (59/2 at stumps) trailing only by 129 runs, they would need to punch above their weight to stay in the contest.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Afghanistan match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On