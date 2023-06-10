Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Shame on umpires’: Angry fans lash at Richard Kettleborough after controversial Shubman Gill's call in WTC final

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 10, 2023 10:12 PM IST

Shubman Gill's stay in the middle came to an end on 18 after he was caught by Cameron Green at gully off Scott Boland's bowling.

After ball tampering accusations, the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval was hit by another controversy, and it left many fans fuming. The controversy involved Shubman Gill's dismissal, which took place right at the stroke of tea on Day 4 as India were asked to chase a gigantic 444. (Follow: India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 4)

Shubman Gill was caught by Cameron Green at gully off Scott Boland's bowling.

Gill's stay in the middle came to an end on 18 after he was caught by Cameron Green at gully off Scott Boland's bowling. However, many felt Green had grounded the ball in the process. The decision was also referred to the third umpire Richard Kettleborough, who declared it out due to lack of concrete evidence if the catch was taken cleanly or not.

A large section of Indian fans were not pleased with the decision and they shared pictures or clips of the moment on social media, slamming the umpires. Here are a few reactions:

Rohit Sharma and Gill started on a positive before the controversial moment gave Australia their first breakthrough. The duo added 41 runs for the opening wicket.

Following the dismissal, Rohit along with Cheteshwar Pujara kept the scoreboard ticking and added a 50-plus stand for the second wicket, before Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins combined to remove both the batters in quick intervals.

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's on-field bromance ignite memefest on social media

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are batting at the moment as India have crossed the 100-run mark.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 right after the dismissal of their skipper Pat Cummins. Unlike the first innings, none of the Aussie batters could breach the three-figure mark this time, with Alex Carey's unbeaten 66 emerging as the highest individual total.

What may hurt India the most if Mitchell Starc's resistance against the Indian attack. The tailender chipped in with 41 before getting caught at slips by Kohli against Mohammed Shami.

Starc along with Carey added 93 runs for the seventh wicket.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
shubman gill world test championship wtc
