Shami told he is lacking 'full-throttle' despite 'increase in pace', 'sharper lengths' and 'lean build': 'May take time'

Indian cricket is eagerly anticipating the return of Mohammed Shami. 14 months after he last played an international match for India – 19 November 2023, Shami will bowl his first over in national colours when India take on England in the first T20I in Kolkata. Initially expected to recover from his ankle surgery and subsequent rehab in October of last year, Shami missed India's home Test season and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. But with the Champions Trophy approaching, the India pacer is up and running and was seen putting in the hard yards during the team's first practice session at the Eden Gardens. India's Mohammed Shami bowls in the nets during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20I in Kolkata(AFP)

However, Shami still seems to lack the ability to be 'in the zone'. His former Bengal teammate Anustup Majumdar reckons the India quick may need some time to hit the straps completely, setting his performances in the 2019 and 2013 World Cups as the bar. Shami was India's second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps in the 2019 edition and bettered it four years by 10 more wickets to finish with 24 wickets. But having been away from top-flight cricket, it's obvious that Shami can't hit top gear straightaway. Having said that, Majumdar's message to Shami is clear: 'Even though you may not be full-throttle now, the England white-ball series could be that litmus test which Shami passes with flying colours.

"The name, Shami, has an impact in itself. There was a long gap between his first match in the Ranji Trophy last year [in November], and the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Haryana in the New Year. His bowling improved while playing these matches. I sensed an increase in pace, and he is bowling sharper lengths. Physically, he looks in good shape with a lean build. The delivery that cleaned up Rajat Patidar in the Ranji match in Indore had class written all over it," Majumdar told SportsBoom.com.

'Shami not bowling full throttle yet'

"I think the way we are used to seeing Shami in full throttle, like in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, may need some time. He has time before the Champions Trophy to get into that zone and fitness, and the England series will be crucial. You have to understand that he has always been a very different bowler from the rest with his line, length, swing, and pace."

The upcoming eight matches before the Champions Trophy could be a make-or-break scenario for Shami. With uncertainty surrounding Jasprit Bumrah and his availability for the 50-overs ICC extravaganza, the onus automatically falls on Shami to spearhead India's bowling spearhead. The pace-battery looks slightly weaker. If Bumrah doesn't play and Shami shows ring rust, all responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of young Arshdeep Singh. Hence, it is imperative for Shami to hit the ground running and be at his menacing best.